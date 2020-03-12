Cipher Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cipher Capital LP decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.93.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,210.90 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $876.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,433.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1,323.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.