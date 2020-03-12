Cipher Capital LP Decreases Stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cipher Capital LP reduced its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Docusign were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the third quarter worth about $8,644,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Docusign by 306.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 50,003 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Docusign by 643.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,078,000 after acquiring an additional 280,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Docusign by 333.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Docusign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other news, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $701,053.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,974,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 478,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,826,252.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,551,682 shares of company stock worth $116,660,625. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.40. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

