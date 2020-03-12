Cipher Capital LP Has $4.55 Million Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 197.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,261 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 22.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 27.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,154,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,069,000 after purchasing an additional 251,578 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 178.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 56,034 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at about $713,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.29.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.10. DXC Technology Co has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.07%.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

