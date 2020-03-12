Cipher Capital LP Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 391.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,919 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 16,818 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 58,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,817 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.19.

General Electric stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

