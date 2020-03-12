Cipher Capital LP Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,113 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 21,328.6% in the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $217,493.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,530 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NVIDIA from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NVIDIA from $259.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.16.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $246.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

