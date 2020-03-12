Cipher Capital LP Reduces Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cipher Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,170 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 32,093.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,055 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,978.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $126,900,000 after purchasing an additional 372,268 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 540,443 shares of the software company’s stock worth $178,244,000 after purchasing an additional 218,095 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 477,998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $157,649,000 after purchasing an additional 163,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after purchasing an additional 157,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $315.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $252.03 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.48.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,473.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

