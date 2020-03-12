Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,913 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,994,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,414 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $851,626,000 after buying an additional 288,013 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Cisco Systems by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after buying an additional 4,048,406 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $46.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.