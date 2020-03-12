Citigroup Upgrades Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) to Buy

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) was upgraded by Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,150 ($28.28) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,980 ($26.05). Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,310 ($30.39) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,902.86 ($25.03).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,718 ($22.60) on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and a one year high of GBX 2,212 ($29.10). The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,885.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,960.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.