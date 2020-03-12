Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBG. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Investec cut Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,415 ($18.61) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,460 ($19.21) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Close Brothers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,466.09 ($19.29).

Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 1,085 ($14.27) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,387.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,434.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 8.15. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 998.59 ($13.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88).

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Peter Duffy acquired 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,171 ($15.40) per share, for a total transaction of £9,930.08 ($13,062.46). Insiders bought 879 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,357 over the last 90 days.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

