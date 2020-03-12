Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CLDR opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.08. Cloudera has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $14.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69.

In related news, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $2,317,240.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 438,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 171,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $1,951,835.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 710,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,087,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,495 over the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLDR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Cloudera from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.54.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

