Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Major Shareholder Sells $45,600,000.00 in Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) major shareholder Uv Partners Iv Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NET stock opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.44. Cloudflare Inc has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $25.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $22.50 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,717,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,280,000 after buying an additional 2,035,708 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,545,000 after buying an additional 3,069,938 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $60,419,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,249,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $14,649,000. 21.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

