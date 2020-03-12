Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Codemasters Group (LON:CDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CDM. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

CDM stock opened at GBX 245 ($3.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Codemasters Group has a 52-week low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 356 ($4.68). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 297.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91.

In related news, insider Rashid Ismail Varachia sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42), for a total value of £520,000 ($684,030.52).

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

