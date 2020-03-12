Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.42.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $790,362. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Codexis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

