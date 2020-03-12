Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 170.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,408 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

Comcast stock opened at $37.91 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.67 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

