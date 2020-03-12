Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,869,216 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 27,767 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $129,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $417,608,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,146,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,030,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $451,092,000 after buying an additional 3,073,195 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3,907.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,822,231 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $126,917,000 after buying an additional 2,751,805 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,829,745,000 after buying an additional 2,234,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $37.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $47.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

