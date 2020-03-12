Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 16,150 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Caterpillar by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,897,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.18.

NYSE CAT opened at $100.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.11 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

