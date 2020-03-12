Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 2,100 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,193,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,659,525,000 after purchasing an additional 107,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after buying an additional 1,966,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,693,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,479,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 24.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,012,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,249,000 after buying an additional 590,741 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEM stock opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.15. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,213.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,999 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

