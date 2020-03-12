Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 40,716 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,716 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 978,575 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,476,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8,771.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 569,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 563,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,732,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $295,836,000 after acquiring an additional 346,456 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $78.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average of $84.73. The company has a market capitalization of $142.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $72.36 and a 52-week high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,133 shares of company stock valued at $50,009,562 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

