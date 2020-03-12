Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 783,730 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783,730 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 4.0% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $104,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.12.

KO opened at $52.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.83%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

