Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $17,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark started coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.47. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $103.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.