Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 588.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,311 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Altria Group by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,133 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3,545.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a PE ratio of -56.22, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.31.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

