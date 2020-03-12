Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,305 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of PSX opened at $55.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.12. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

