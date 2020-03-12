Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 169.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,925 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM stock opened at $79.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.15 and a 200 day moving average of $82.25. The firm has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PM shares. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.