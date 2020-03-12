Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,901 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after acquiring an additional 565,875 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,166,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $851,623,000 after acquiring an additional 35,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,187,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $735,339,000 after acquiring an additional 139,212 shares during the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.81.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,671,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $114.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.35. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $339.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.00%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

