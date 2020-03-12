Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 1,000 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,310 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 860.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $189.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.09 billion, a PE ratio of -157.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.27. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $187.00 and a 12-month high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.37.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

