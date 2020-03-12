Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 4,034 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 1.9% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.07% of S&P Global worth $49,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,417,000 after buying an additional 66,086 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,576,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,401,000 after acquiring an additional 79,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,503,000 after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,984,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $340.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on S&P Global from to in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.45.

SPGI opened at $240.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.44 and a 200 day moving average of $269.74. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $312.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

