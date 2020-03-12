Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 174,201 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,201 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 1.5% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $37,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,569,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,733,000 after acquiring an additional 82,919 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 880,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,496,000 after purchasing an additional 68,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 154,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,698 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ stock opened at $52.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average of $54.78.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.