Comparing Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) & MMA Capital (OTCMKTS:MMAC)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) and MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and MMA Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A MMA Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MMA Capital has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.4% of MMA Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of MMA Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and MMA Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Oxygen Technologies -279.71% -36.75% -16.47% MMA Capital 92.91% 23.07% 13.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and MMA Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 7.40 $10,000.00 N/A N/A MMA Capital $13.14 million 12.08 $61.00 million N/A N/A

MMA Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

Summary

MMA Capital beats Advanced Oxygen Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anton Nielsen Vojens, ApS, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. Its property is land only, as well as a 750 square meters parcel that is used as a fuel station. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Randolph, Vermont.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

