Comparing BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) and Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) and Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BeyondAirInc . and Shockwave Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondAirInc . $7.72 million 10.09 -$6.56 million ($0.84) -6.33 Shockwave Medical $42.93 million 22.70 -$51.11 million ($2.14) -16.09

BeyondAirInc . has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shockwave Medical. Shockwave Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BeyondAirInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of BeyondAirInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of BeyondAirInc . shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BeyondAirInc . and Shockwave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondAirInc . -203.22% -176.57% -102.97% Shockwave Medical -119.06% -42.97% -34.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BeyondAirInc . and Shockwave Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondAirInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shockwave Medical 0 2 5 0 2.71

BeyondAirInc . presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.17%. Shockwave Medical has a consensus target price of $49.17, indicating a potential upside of 42.76%. Given BeyondAirInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BeyondAirInc . is more favorable than Shockwave Medical.

Summary

Shockwave Medical beats BeyondAirInc . on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BeyondAirInc .

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. The company is based in Garden City, New York.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

