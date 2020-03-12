Comparing Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) & PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) and PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Provention Bio and PTC Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio N/A -64.75% -60.94% PTC Therapeutics -81.95% -35.97% -13.92%

Risk & Volatility

Provention Bio has a beta of 5.59, suggesting that its share price is 459% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC Therapeutics has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provention Bio and PTC Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio N/A N/A -$26.48 million ($1.19) -7.57 PTC Therapeutics $306.98 million 9.61 -$251.58 million ($3.45) -13.65

Provention Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PTC Therapeutics. PTC Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provention Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of Provention Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of PTC Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Provention Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of PTC Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Provention Bio and PTC Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 PTC Therapeutics 0 4 6 0 2.60

Provention Bio presently has a consensus target price of $24.63, suggesting a potential upside of 173.31%. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $62.13, suggesting a potential upside of 31.96%. Given Provention Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Provention Bio is more favorable than PTC Therapeutics.

Summary

Provention Bio beats PTC Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company has a licensing and co-development agreement with Amgen Inc. for AMG 714. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients. It is developing Translarna, which is in Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of nonsense mutation aniridia and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 and RO7034067 for the treatment of patients with spinal muscular atrophy, as well as PTC596 and PTC299, a small molecule dihydrooratate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor that inhibits de novo pyrimidine nucleotide synthesis, which is in Phase 1 clinical development stage to treat cancer patients. The company is also developing gene therapy product candidate that include PTC-AADC for the treatment of Aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase deficiency. It has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA; and Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. to commercialize Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases in Latin America and the Caribbean. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

