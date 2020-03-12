Comparing SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) & Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SunPower and Photronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunPower 3 5 2 0 1.90 Photronics 0 0 3 0 3.00

SunPower currently has a consensus target price of $9.17, suggesting a potential upside of 47.39%. Photronics has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 43.02%. Given SunPower’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SunPower is more favorable than Photronics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.7% of SunPower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of SunPower shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Photronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SunPower and Photronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunPower $1.86 billion 0.56 $22.16 million ($0.47) -13.23 Photronics $550.66 million 1.37 $29.79 million $0.44 25.95

Photronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SunPower. SunPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Photronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SunPower has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SunPower and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunPower 1.19% N/A -3.26% Photronics 5.95% 3.85% 3.13%

Summary

Photronics beats SunPower on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems. In addition, the company provides post-installation operations and maintenance services. Further, it leases solar power systems to residential customers; and sells inverters manufactured by third parties. The company also serves investors, financial institutions, project developers, electric utilities, independent power producers, commercial and governmental entities, production home builders, residential owners, and small commercial building owners. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of Total Solar International SAS.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

