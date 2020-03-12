Contrasting DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) and Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI)

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

DSP Group has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DSP Group and Ascent Solar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSP Group $117.61 million 2.43 -$1.19 million $0.29 42.90 Ascent Solar Technologies $860,000.00 0.49 -$16.04 million N/A N/A

DSP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares DSP Group and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSP Group -1.01% 4.70% 3.51% Ascent Solar Technologies -1,062.85% N/A -166.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of DSP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of DSP Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DSP Group and Ascent Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSP Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

DSP Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 58.09%. Given DSP Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DSP Group is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Summary

DSP Group beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies. It also enables converged voice, audio, video, and data connectivity across various mobile, consumer, and enterprise products, including mobile phones, Internet of Things and wearable devices, connected multimedia screens, home automation and security, cordless phones, VoIP systems, and home gateways. The company operates in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, Europe, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It sells its products primarily through distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. DSP Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs and manufactures photovoltaic integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. The company provides outdoor solar chargers, such as the XD-12 and the XD-48; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company sells products through its e-commerce Website, online retailers, direct to retailers, and indirectly to retailers through distributors. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

