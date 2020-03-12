Contrasting Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) & Canadian Natural Resources (OTCMKTS:CNQ)

Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pengrowth Energy and Canadian Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pengrowth Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Canadian Natural Resources 1 4 9 0 2.57

Pengrowth Energy currently has a consensus target price of $0.30, indicating a potential upside of 574.16%. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $40.73, indicating a potential upside of 170.08%. Given Pengrowth Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pengrowth Energy is more favorable than Canadian Natural Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Canadian Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06% Canadian Natural Resources 22.13% 10.51% 4.63%

Volatility and Risk

Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Canadian Natural Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A Canadian Natural Resources $18.38 billion 0.97 $4.08 billion $2.27 6.64

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Pengrowth Energy.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Pengrowth Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2017, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 8,784 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 11,760 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,652 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,734 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

