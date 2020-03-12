CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

CRA International stock opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.67. CRA International has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). CRA International had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $119.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CRA International will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in CRA International by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CRA International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

