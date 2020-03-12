Craig R. Benson Purchases 25,000 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Stock

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Director Craig R. Benson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,586,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $57.00 on Thursday. Planet Fitness Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.59. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,687,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.54.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

