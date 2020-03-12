Craneware (LON:CRW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Craneware (LON:CRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRW. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Craneware in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price objective on shares of Craneware in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of Craneware in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Craneware alerts:

Shares of LON CRW opened at GBX 1,600 ($21.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,919.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,204.12. The company has a market cap of $429.22 million and a PE ratio of 29.09. Craneware has a 12-month low of GBX 1,615 ($21.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,197 ($42.05).

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.