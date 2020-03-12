Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Softcat (LON:SCT)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Softcat to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,407 ($18.51) price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,231.40 ($16.20).

Shares of SCT stock opened at GBX 988.50 ($13.00) on Monday. Softcat has a 52-week low of GBX 769 ($10.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,277 ($16.80). The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 28.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,159.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,088.69.

Softcat

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, designs, procures, implements, and manages technology for businesses and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter.

