Critical Review: First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and Pinnacle Bancshares (NASDAQ:PCLB)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Pinnacle Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Pinnacle Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

First Bancorp has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Bancshares has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Bancorp and Pinnacle Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 0 5 0 3.00 Pinnacle Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.32%. Given First Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than Pinnacle Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp and Pinnacle Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 29.58% 11.19% 1.52% Pinnacle Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Pinnacle Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Bancorp pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Bancorp and Pinnacle Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $308.70 million 2.43 $92.05 million $3.10 8.29 Pinnacle Bancshares $9.43 million 3.21 $2.29 million N/A N/A

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bancshares.

Summary

First Bancorp beats Pinnacle Bancshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and SBA loans. In addition, it provides credit and debit cards, letters of credit, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and Internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, the company offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 101 branches, including 95 branches in North Carolina and 6 branches in South Carolina. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

Pinnacle Bancshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides banking products and services in Alabama. The company's deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, interest accounts, and student accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, real estate construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and other real estate loans; commercial non-real estate loans, such as commercial, financial, agricultural, and municipal tax free loans; home mortgage loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans, as well as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, second and vacation home, construction, and bridge loans. The company also offers phone and online banking services; and other services, including merchant services, transfer and payment, automated clearing house, payroll direct deposit, e-statement, safe deposit box, and remote deposit services, as well as notary services. It operates seven offices in the central and northwest Alabama. Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Jasper, Alabama.

