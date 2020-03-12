Critical Review: Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) versus Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) and Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yandex and Tripadvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yandex 0 1 8 0 2.89 Tripadvisor 4 13 6 0 2.09

Yandex presently has a consensus price target of $51.06, suggesting a potential upside of 42.35%. Tripadvisor has a consensus price target of $39.22, suggesting a potential upside of 115.15%. Given Tripadvisor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tripadvisor is more favorable than Yandex.

Profitability

This table compares Yandex and Tripadvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex 7.26% 11.32% 8.58% Tripadvisor 8.01% 10.27% 6.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.7% of Yandex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yandex and Tripadvisor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex $2.83 billion 4.11 $207.20 million $1.14 31.46 Tripadvisor $1.56 billion 1.59 $126.00 million $1.08 16.88

Yandex has higher revenue and earnings than Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yandex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Yandex has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yandex beats Tripadvisor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail that provides access to email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Advertising Network service; Yandex.Radar, a market analytics tool; mobile advertising products; Yandex.Metrica, a web analytics system; Yandex.Market, an e-commerce gateway service; Yandex.Station, a smart speaker; Yandex.Phone, an assistant. In addition, it offers Yandex.Taxi, a ride-sharing service; Auto.ru for used and new cars, commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds platform; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a travel aggregator service. Further, it offers KinoPoisk, a Russian language Website for movies, TV series, celebrity content, and entertainment news; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; and Yandex.TV Program that provides up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, a personal recommendation service; Yandex.Cloud that allows companies to host and develop apps and services, and store and manage data; and Yandex.Drive, a free-floating car-sharing service. Yandex N.V. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk. In addition, the company provides information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants in travel destinations; and vacation and short-term rental properties, including full home rentals, condominiums, villas, beach rentals, cabins, and cottages. Its Websites feature 730 million reviews and opinions on 8.1 million places comprising 1.3 million hotels, inns, B&Bs, and specialty lodging; 875,000 rental properties; 4.9 million restaurants; and 1.0 million travel activities and experiences worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

