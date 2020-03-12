Critical Survey: Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) & Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) and Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and Tristate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Southern Bancorp 27.68% 12.89% 1.51% Tristate Capital 19.09% 12.69% 0.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.1% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Tristate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Tristate Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tristate Capital has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Great Southern Bancorp and Tristate Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Tristate Capital 0 2 5 0 2.71

Tristate Capital has a consensus target price of $26.20, suggesting a potential upside of 69.36%. Given Tristate Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tristate Capital is more favorable than Great Southern Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Southern Bancorp and Tristate Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Southern Bancorp $265.95 million 2.28 $73.61 million $5.14 8.29 Tristate Capital $315.23 million 1.46 $60.19 million $1.92 8.06

Great Southern Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tristate Capital. Tristate Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Great Southern Bancorp beats Tristate Capital on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans, as well as secured consumer loans, including automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and related services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 99 retail banking centers and approximately 200 automated teller machines in Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Nebraska, and Arkansas; and 6 commercial and 1 mortgage loan production offices Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Omaha, Nebraska, as well as in Tulsa, Okla. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services. It also provides loans that are secured by cash, marketable securities, cash value life insurance, residential property, or other financial assets, as well as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, asset-based loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and ACH, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and equity and fixed income advisory and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as separately managed accounts primarily comprising ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients that include corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. Further, it provides cash management services; and capital market services, which comprise interest rate swaps and investment management products, as well as engages in wholesaling and marketing the investment products and services. The company offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

