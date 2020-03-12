David B. Ingram Purchases 20,000 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director David B. Ingram bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.77 per share, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,918.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PNFP opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average of $59.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 973,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after buying an additional 24,784 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,720,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,174.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 88,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,781,000 after acquiring an additional 34,294 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

