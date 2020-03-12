David W. Copeland Buys 10,000 Shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Stock

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) EVP David W. Copeland bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $15,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 145,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,704.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SM stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17. SM Energy Co has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SM Energy Co will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. Cowen cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.