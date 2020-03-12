David Williams Buys 500,000 Shares of Polynovo Ltd (ASX:PNV) Stock

Polynovo Ltd (ASX:PNV) insider David Williams acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of A$1,049,500.00 ($744,326.24).

David Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Polynovo alerts:

On Thursday, February 27th, David Williams acquired 100,000 shares of Polynovo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$228,000.00 ($161,702.13).

Polynovo stock opened at A$1.69 ($1.20) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -281.67. Polynovo Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.70 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of A$3.29 ($2.33).

Polynovo Company Profile

Polynovo Limited, a medical device company, designs, develops, and manufactures dermal regeneration solutions in Australia. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of medical devices using its NovoSorb technology in the treatment of burns, surgical wounds, and negative pressure wound therapy.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Polynovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polynovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.