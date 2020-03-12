Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €58.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €68.79 ($79.99).

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €50.80 ($59.07) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €65.12 and a 200 day moving average of €61.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51. Krones has a 12-month low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a 12-month high of €88.85 ($103.31).

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.