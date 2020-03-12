Deutsche Bank Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BNR. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Commerzbank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €51.50 ($59.88).

FRA:BNR opened at €37.42 ($43.51) on Monday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($65.41). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €46.32 and a 200-day moving average price of €46.57.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

