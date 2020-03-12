Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €34.00 ($39.53) price target from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DPW. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €36.08 ($41.96).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €23.71 ($27.57) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.05). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.75.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

