Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €40.00 by Baader Bank

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 68.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DPW. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €28.36 ($32.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €36.08 ($41.96).

Shares of DPW opened at €23.71 ($27.57) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.05). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.75.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

