DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Price Target Cut to GBX 275

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 275 ($3.62) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DFS. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DFS Furniture to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DFS Furniture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 267.50 ($3.52).

Shares of DFS stock opened at GBX 193.80 ($2.55) on Tuesday. DFS Furniture has a 52-week low of GBX 203.87 ($2.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 302 ($3.97). The stock has a market cap of $412.13 million and a PE ratio of 21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 264.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 246.66.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

