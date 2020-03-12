Dialight’s (DIA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dialight (LON:DIA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DIA opened at GBX 242 ($3.18) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -806.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 266.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 290.15. Dialight has a twelve month low of GBX 211.10 ($2.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 573.48 ($7.54).

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, and street lights; various linear products; and area lights, wallpacks/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

