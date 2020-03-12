Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 862,187 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $80,063,000 after purchasing an additional 237,318 shares during the period. Napier Park Global Capital US LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 805,372 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,787,000 after buying an additional 68,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FANG stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $114.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FANG shares. BidaskClub cut Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

